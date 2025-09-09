Tony Khan opens up on WWE legend starting a new role in AEW

A WWE legend recently took on a full-time role in AEW, and now Tony Khan has shared his opinion regarding it.
AEW is home to many former World Wrestling Entertainment stars, one of them is Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan), who debuted in the Jacksonville-based promotion in September 2021 at All Out. The WWE legend, already regarded as one of the greatest to ever step in the ring, gave All Elite Wrestling some memorable matches before bowing out from in-ring competition last year following his final bout at WrestleDream 2024. The American Dragon has now taken on a new role in Khan's company, where he will join the commentary team every Wednesday to call the action on Dynamite.
Tony Khan announced it publicly on X/Twitter a few days ago and has now explained the reason behind this decision. Speaking on the latest edition of The Battleground podcast, Khan said that the decision was made because he thought Danielson was fantastic when he was part of the commentary team at the recently concluded Forbidden Door PPV.
"I really thought Bryan [Danielson] would be a great part of the commentary team. He did a fantastic job on Forbidden Door. So I had talked to him maybe after his promotional tour of Australia was complete about Bryan joining us on Wednesday, and it worked out perfect,” Khan said. [H/T WrestlePurists ]
Check out what more Tony Khan said in the video below:
AEW star Bryan Danielson calls top WWE stars his soulmates
In a recent interview with Nick Stav, Bryan Danielson was asked about who he considered his wrestling soulmates, and among the six names he mentioned, two were from WWE.
The names included 'Hangman' Adam Page, Nigel McGuinness, Jon Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli from AEW, as well as Randy Orton and AJ Styles from the Stamford-based promotion.
"In WWE, one of my favorite opponents was Randy Orton, and I always feel like our best matches were never on TV. Our best matches were on these live events. And then AJ Styles. AJ Styles is fantastic," said Danielson.
It will be interesting to see if Bryan Danielson will ever return to the sports entertainment juggernaut in the future.