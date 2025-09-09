Tony Khan opens up on WWE legend starting a new role in AEW

A WWE legend recently took on a full-time role in AEW, and now Tony Khan has shared his opinion regarding it.

Ad

AEW is home to many former World Wrestling Entertainment stars, one of them is Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan), who debuted in the Jacksonville-based promotion in September 2021 at All Out. The WWE legend, already regarded as one of the greatest to ever step in the ring, gave All Elite Wrestling some memorable matches before bowing out from in-ring competition last year following his final bout at WrestleDream 2024. The American Dragon has now taken on a new role in Khan's company, where he will join the commentary team every Wednesday to call the action on Dynamite.

Ad

Trending

Tony Khan announced it publicly on X/Twitter a few days ago and has now explained the reason behind this decision. Speaking on the latest edition of The Battleground podcast, Khan said that the decision was made because he thought Danielson was fantastic when he was part of the commentary team at the recently concluded Forbidden Door PPV.

"I really thought Bryan [Danielson] would be a great part of the commentary team. He did a fantastic job on Forbidden Door. So I had talked to him maybe after his promotional tour of Australia was complete about Bryan joining us on Wednesday, and it worked out perfect,” Khan said. [H/T WrestlePurists ]

Ad

Check out what more Tony Khan said in the video below:

Ad

AEW star Bryan Danielson calls top WWE stars his soulmates

In a recent interview with Nick Stav, Bryan Danielson was asked about who he considered his wrestling soulmates, and among the six names he mentioned, two were from WWE.

The names included 'Hangman' Adam Page, Nigel McGuinness, Jon Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli from AEW, as well as Randy Orton and AJ Styles from the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

"In WWE, one of my favorite opponents was Randy Orton, and I always feel like our best matches were never on TV. Our best matches were on these live events. And then AJ Styles. AJ Styles is fantastic," said Danielson.

It will be interesting to see if Bryan Danielson will ever return to the sports entertainment juggernaut in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More