Tony Khan would have paid The Undertaker ‘10 million dollars’ to face Sting in AEW, according to Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Despite both having decade-long careers, The Undertaker and Sting never got to share the ring and have that dream match that many have wanted. Vince Russo claimed that should the opportunity have opened, Tony Khan would have paid a lot of money for the two to face one another in AEW.

At Revolution pay-per-view, The Icon finally retired from pro wrestling, ending his career in AEW as one-half of the World Tag Team Champions, with an undefeated win-loss record. The Deadman on the other hand retired back in 2020 during Survivor Series that year but did not have one final match that night to close out his career.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo was in attendance along with EC3 and they talked about Sting vs. Undertaker, the match the industry never got.

Vince Russo then claimed that if The Deadman was not loyal to WWE, there was a real possibility Tony Khan would have offered him money just to be in Sting's retirement match.

"But let's face it man honestly if Taker wasn't so loyal to that company, you know Tony Khan would have paid him like 10 million dollars to just, he would have paid him 10 million dollars for that to be Sting's last match." [3:58-4:17]

The Undertaker talks about who would have won between him and Sting

Four months ago, The Deadman was asked to give his take on who would win between him and Sting in a match.

In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter, The Undertaker claimed that he would easily be the winner. According to him, he would dominate the Stinger in their match and easily hit him with a Tombstone Piledriver.

"I would have killed him. Oh, man, come on! Easy. He'd get Tombstoned, brother. He's going out; I'd have planted him (into the mat)."

In the end, unfortunately, fans and other people in the industry will not see this match happen, as both men have already retired. This will remain a dream match.

