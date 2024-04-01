"Did you not ask him?" - WWE veteran on Vince McMahon allegedly rejecting dream match for The Undertaker (Exclusive)

A dream match between The Undertaker and another legend could have happened if it wasn't for Vince McMahon turning down the idea. This has prompted wrestling veteran Vince Russo to wonder why this ended up becoming the case.

Many have brought up the possibility of The Undertaker sharing the ring with Sting. But the two have never had the chance to cross paths, despite having similar careers. This ended up being one of the dream matches the entire industry never witnessed, as both icons are now fully retired.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo talked about this dream match. For him, this match should have only been done when both wrestlers were at the peak of their careers. Anything other than that would not have been the same.

"Listen, it had to be, if it wasn't Crow Sting vs. Ministry of Darkness Taker like right in their prime in like '99, anything other than that bro... Nah that was the height of their careers like during that time my God," said Russo.

The Undertaker once revealed that he never had a match with Sting due to Vince McMahon not "feeling it". Vince Russo questioned this and wondered why he did not question him further and push more for this match.

"I'm just real curious you know Taker was obviously super close with Vince (McMahon) and probably more than anybody else. It's just I wonder why when Vince wasn't feeling it (match with Sting), he didn't know why. Like did you not ask him? Like that's just weird to me, why didn't you ask him why he wasn't feeling it you know what I'm saying?" [3:11-3:58]

Sting talked about missing the chance to face The Undertaker

Back in 2015, both Sting and The Undertaker appeared at WrestleMania 31, which prompted discussions on whether WWE missed out on a chance for the two to have a match instead.

Earlier this month, The Icon spoke to CBS Sports and gave his take on the situation. For him, he thought this could have been a memorable moment, but he felt that it was never going to happen.

He was being booked in a war with Triple H and The Authority. That year he appeared in two Premium Live Events facing The Game and Seth Rollins respectively.

"I think if it was done right, it could have been a night, for sure, everyone would remember and never forget. They would be talking about it to this day. But it just was not going to happen. I thought, 'Well, maybe if I get my foot in the door, we'll see what happens.' So I got my foot in the door. We did a WrestleMania with Triple H and then Vince [Vince McMahon] called and said, 'Hey, I want you to have a world title match with Seth. Would you be willing to do that?' 'Yeah, I'd be willing to do that.' Still, in hopes that somehow I could get in there with Taker," Sting said.

In the end, both The Undertaker and Sting are now retired, and that means that this match will forever remain a dream match.

