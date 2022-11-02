Tony Khan provides a health update on former AEW World Champion's injury

AEW President Tony Khan has provided an update on Hangman Adam Page's injury.

A few weeks ago, the Anxious Millennial Cowboy suffered a scary injury in a match against Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. Following a hard clothesline from Mox, the bout came to a standstill as Hangman was seemingly knocked out.

He was later stretchered away from the arena. It was later revealed that he had suffered a concussion.

In a recent interview with First Coast News, Tony Khan spoke about the incident and provided an update on Hangman's current condition.

“He’s doing really well, I talked to him just in the past 24 hours, and also saw him not long after he was officially cleared and saw him after he came back, not long after we took him to the hospital and he got out. It was great to see him in good spirits that night... About 90 minutes after he got hurt, he was smiling and feeling pretty good. That’s about as fortunate as we could be given that he got knocked out in the match. I thought the doctors and the referee handled it really well," Khan said. (H/T: WrestleTalk)

It remains to be seen when The Cowboy will be back in action.

A wrestling veteran weighed in on who was at fault for the AEW star's injury

Although many think that Hangman's injury was handled well, a few concerns have been raised about how the unfortunate event came into being.

Konnan spoke about the incident on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, stating that Jon Moxley was probably not at fault.

"Moxley’s not known for hurting people, I think he likes to get a little bit physical, and maybe it was an accident? (...) If you’ve ever accidentally hurt anybody, you know how bad you feel. You don’t want to hurt anybody," Konnan said.

While Hangman Page is currently away from action, Jon Moxley is gearing up for a title defense against MJF at Full Gear.

