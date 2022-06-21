Tony Khan provides a major update regarding an absent Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson has been absent from AEW programming for a while now, but his return to television has been confirmed.

Danielson's absence hasn't gone unnoticed, as fans have started to wonder if the former WWE star will be able to make it to the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Taking to Twitter, Tony Khan noted that Danielson will be appearing this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. He wrote:

"American Dragon @bryandanielson will appear Live this week on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork to address this Sunday’s #ForbiddenDoor ppv + next week’s #BloodAndGuts Dynamite. Thank you to everyone who supports @AEWonTV! See you Wednesday @ 8pm ET/7pm CT for Dynamite."

Check out Tony Khan's announcement below:

Bryan Danielson has been called out by Zack Sabre Jr. for Forbidden Door

At the NJPW Dominion 6.12 show, Zack Sabre Jr. called out Bryan Danielson. After failing to capture the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship from the House of Torture, the Suzuki-gun member cut a promo backstage.

The former New Japan Cup winner offered Danielson the chance to settle the debate about the greatest technical wrestler in the world. Sabre Jr. said:

"No more time for subtlety. American Dragon, old dragon b-----ks. Can you take some time out your busy golfing schedule with the Blackpool Country Club to find out who the best technical wrestler in the world is? But I'll tell you now darling, it's f----ng me."

Check out Zack Sabre Jr's promo below:

Given the basis of the former WWE Champion's announcement on Dynamite, a match between him and ZSJ could be confirmed for Forbidden Door. However, it depends on what condition the Blackpool Combat Club member is in heading into the show.

Danielson is also feuding against Chris Jericho's Jericho Appreciation Society and was part of the Anarchy in the Arena Match. Interestingly enough, the former AEW World Champion will team up with Minoru Suzuki at Forbidden Door.

