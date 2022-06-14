"No time for subtlety" - AEW star Bryan Danielson called out for epic rematch ahead of Forbidden Door

Zack Sabre Jr. has called AEW's Bryan Danielson out for an epic rematch following his failed attempt at the NEVER Openweight six-man tag titles at Dominion.

ZSJ is known for being one of the greatest technical wrestlers in the world, and has lifted prestigious titles such as the RevPro Undisputed Heavyweight title, the PWG World title and multiple reigns with the tag team titles in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

It was after his failed attempt at House of Torture, the six-man tag champs, that the Cruiserweight Classic semi-finalist called out the American Dragon. He took aim at Bryan's stable, The Blackpool Combat Club, as he offered to settle the debate of the greatest technical wrestler in the world:

"No more time for subtlety. American Dragon, old dragon b-----ks. Can you take some time out your busy golfing schedule with the Blackpool Country Club to find out who the best technical wrestler in the world is? But I'll tell you now darling, it's f----ng me," said Sabre Jr. (01:40)

Zack Sabre Jr. and Bryan Danielson have faced off twice before, sharing the spoils with a win apiece in 2008 and 2009 respectively. NJPW and AEW are set to collaborate at the upcoming pay-per-view, Forbidden Door, making the epic trilogy match a distinct possibility.

AEW Star Eddie Kingston also wants to see the rematch happen

AEW fan-favorite Eddie Kingston chimed in on the conversation. The Mad King admitted he would also like to see Zack Sabre Jr. and Bryan Danielson lock horns, but used it as a chance to get a dig in at both of the stars as he referred to them as "self-important pr*cks".

Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter @MadKing1981 I hope we get @zacksabrejr vs @bryandanielson so I can finally see who is the biggest self important prick in wrestling. Zack I still want my match I was supposed to get at @RevProUK I hope we get @zacksabrejr vs @bryandanielson so I can finally see who is the biggest self important prick in wrestling. Zack I still want my match I was supposed to get at @RevProUK

Eddie Kingston and Bryan Danielson share an infamous rivalry and have recently seen their issues cost them dearly at AEW Double or Nothing.

During the Anarchy in the Arena contest between Kingston, Santana, Ortiz and the Blackpool Combat Club vs. the Jericho Appreciation Society, it was King and Bryan's in-fighting that allowed Chris Jericho and Jake Hager the opportunity to secure the win.

Bryan is currently out injured, but reports have stated that his injury would only cost him one or two weeks of recovery. It is yet to be seen whether he intends to answer Sabre Jr's challenge.

