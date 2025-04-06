Tony Khan in pursuit of approval right from the start of AEW, thinks WWE veteran (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran recently talked about AEW President Tony Khan. According to him, Khan is not motivated in the right way, which has led to his company's decline.

The Jacksonville-based promotion has seen a noticeable decline in ratings and viewership over the recent years. While many attribute this to internal struggles and locker room conflicts, Vince Russo thinks it has more to do with the booking than anything else. According to him, Tony Khan was more concerned with the approval of fans on the internet, rather than trying to create a profitable business.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran laid out his thoughts and stated:

"I think a lot. I think a lot because Tony is looking for approval. I mean he has been looking for approval from day one. I think he is probably doing it more than even Dixie did, without a shadow of a doubt." [8:36 onwards]

Check out Russo's comments in the video below:

A WWE Hall of Famer also criticized AEW

Teddy Long recently also talked about a particular AEW segment, stating that it was not necessary.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Jon Moxley being impaled by a spiked bat on the back. He stated that the spot was not required and that it was too dangerous.

"I love Jon Moxley. Great wrestler, great entertainer. I mean, it's just some things that I think some guys do that they don't have to do. I don't really see where that helps Jon Moxley at all, you know what I mean. Why would you put that kind of pressure on your body? Why would you put yourself in danger like that," Long said. [7:15 onwards]

You can watch the full video below:

As of now, it remains to be seen what Tony Khan plans to do next.

