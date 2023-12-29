Tony Khan reacts after AEW Dynamite makes history by beating WWE RAW in ratings

The December 27, 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite was held at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. The show featured top-notch matches and some noteworthy angles.

The episode drew 843,000 viewers and was rated 0.31 among the 18-49 demographics, beating this week's episode of WWE RAW, which drew 698,000 viewers and was rated 0.18.

Recently, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter and reacted to this great achievement and also mentioned that this week's figure was their best since the Dynamite Grand Slam edition held in September 2023.

"Thank you all who watched Wednesday #AEWDynamite last night on @TBSNetwork, thank you to the @AEW team in & out of the ring, because of you + great fans, last night was the best @AEWonTV rating since Grand Slam in September, which bodes well for #AEWWorldsEnd ppv THIS SATURDAY!" Tony Khan shared.

This week's ratings are up from last week, as the previous week drew 782,000 viewers and 0.26 in the demographics.

AEW President Tony Khan talked about bringing back Jamie Hayter

AEW President Tony Khan has been quite busy promoting the upcoming Worlds End Pay-Per-View. While speaking on the promotional media call, the 41-year-old Khan discussed the potential return of Jamie Hayter.

"We have great names coming back like Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter, a great world champion who was the top star of the division at the time she was injured and certainly going back to Wembley Stadium, London this year. That's gonna be so huge for us potentially getting Jamie Hayter back in the division, which I believe right now is in the strongest place it's ever been, and when we get those big stars back," Tony Khan said.

The Worlds End Pay-Per-View will be held in Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, on December 30, 2023.

Do you think the rise in AEW Dynamite ratings will continue after the Worlds End Pay-Per-View?