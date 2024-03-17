Tony Khan reacts to debuting stars' upset win over House of Black on AEW Collision

AEW President Tony Khan congratulated the debutants for pulling off a major upset win over The House of Black in a tag team match on the most recent episode of Collision.

The debuting stars in question are The Infantry's Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo. The duo currently performs on Tony Khan-owned ROH and made their debut on AEW TV on the most recent episode of Collision. Shawn and Carlie squared off against Buddy Matthews and Brody King of House of Black.

It was a wild card match in the ongoing AEW Tag Team Championship Tournament. In an amazing back-and-forth encounter, The Infantry managed to pull a major upset over House of Black with a little interference from Mark Briscoe and advance in the quarterfinal of the Tag Team Tournament.

Following the shocking upset, Tony Khan took to the "X" social media platform to react to The Infantry's major win over Buddy Matthews and Brody King. The All Elite President acknowledged the upset:

"Congratulations to The Infantry on their upset win tonight on Saturday Night #AEWCollision to qualify for the AEW World Tag Team Title Tournament quarterfinal round!"

It remains to be seen how far Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo go in the ongoing tag title tournament after this major win.

