Tony Khan reacts to historic AEW Dynamite ratings

AEW Dynamite recorded historic rating numbers after Wednesday's show in Cincinnati. Tony Khan expressed his gratitude to the fans for playing a big role in making it happen.

Thank you to all of you amazing wrestling fans who made #AEWDynamite the #1 show on cable Wednesday for the 3rd straight week + were part of our biggest viewership since our debut! We’re setting new records for tv, ppv, live attendance + merchandise, all thanks to you great fans!- Tony Khan tweeted.

The post-All Out Dynamite show had a lot of big segments and matches advertised, as Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson and CM Punk all showed up. Ruby Soho and Minoru Suzuki wrestled in their first-ever matches on AEW Dynamite.

It all paid off as Dynamite had its second-highest ratings ever since its debut, and marginally beat WWE RAW in the key 18-49 demo. This is the first time Dynamite has ever beaten RAW in the demo ratings despite having lower total viewers.

Khan will be overjoyed at the numbers following the big signings he has made over the last two months.

Tony Khan wasn't the only one delighted with the AEW Dynamite ratings

Several top AEW stars reacted to AEW Dynamite's ratings for this Wednesday. Chief among them were Matt Hardy and Chris Jericho.

Matt Hardy released a video emphasizing the fact that Dynamite was once again number one on cable television, while Jericho's tweets were more about his own prediction that Dynamite will overtake RAW in the ratings battle.

I was wrong, it didn’t take 4-6 months. It took 4-6 days.... https://t.co/cYkBODUrji — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) September 9, 2021

Khan worked overtime in 2021, securing the likes of Andrade El Idolo, Malakai Black, Punk, Danielson, Soho, and Cole to AEW. Dynamite consistently pulls in over a million viewers, and the AEW boss will be hoping his company keeps growing.

