3 Big Takeaways from AEW Dynamite (September 8, 2021)

Coming off the All Out pay-per-view, AEW returned on Wednesday night, riding a gigantic wave of momentum.

The recent debuts of superstars like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole and Ruby Soho have come at a fever pitch, and the AEW audience is feeling the heat. This week was no exception, as the Cincinnati crowd was hotter than the Big Red Machine in the 1970s.

It feels like we're moving towards an extraordinary time for All Elite Wrestling as we reach the last few months of 2021. As of now? They seem like a steamroller that shows no signs of slowing down.

Here are three observations from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

#3 Dustin Rhodes looks better than ever, even at the age of 52

Strength only a veteran can bring to the ring💪 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/0gGBdJhxUs — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 9, 2021

Despite suffering a loss to Malakai Black, Rhodes looks like he's found a new life in AEW.

After years of battling injuries and some personal demons, 'The Natural' looks as crisp and sharp as he did during his prime years as Goldust with WWE. Now showing an edgier character in All Elite Wrestling, he's become a reliable veteran who can make any opponent look great in the ring.

If this run in AEW is truly his 'Last Ride,' then this cowboy has done plenty to cement his legacy as one of the greatest performers ever.

#2 MJF cut possibly his most scathing promo ever on AEW Dynamite

Always taking it way too far, aren't ya Maxwell? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/g86TJAo9BB — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 9, 2021

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is no stranger to controversy regarding the things he says into a microphone.

However, he may have taken it to a whole new level this week, as MJF took personal shots at the Pillman family in their own hometown.

Some of the promos bordered on insensitive, while other parts were just downright tasteless. On a positive note? It also allowed Brian Pillman Jr. to look like a white meat babyface in the city he grew up in.

It's anyone's guess where Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison will go in the weeks to come, but this certainly established the Varsity Blondes as fan favorites. A short feud between Pillman Jr. and MJF will be a great angle for both men.

#1 It appears Bryan Danielson may be the guy who finally takes the AEW World Title from Kenny Omega

Sh*t's about to go DOWN between these two and we are SCREAMING 😱 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/7lPlAgefye — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 9, 2021

When the American Dragon signed on with AEW, it seemed like destiny to end up in the main event picture. After all? a name of his calibre doesn't come into a company to be the opening act.

It looks like we are heading for a showdown between Danielson and Kenny Omega. One that could take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium later this month.

If their confrontation this week is any indication, the crowd will go ballistic over this monumental battle. There's no reason to believe Danielson won't be booked to capture the title. As stated earlier? Tony Khan didn't sign him as an also-ran. He brought him to AEW to be one of his prime time players.

This week's episode of Dynamite was not overly spectacular, but it helped funnel its characters into storylines.

The promotion is thriving on the oxygen that has been put into their lungs over the past few weeks, and it continued to breathe fire once again.

