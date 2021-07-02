MJF needs to eliminate this AEW star before going for the championship

AEW's Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) has plans to capture his company's World Championship... he just has to take care of some unfinished business with former champion Chris Jericho first.

Interview with @SInow tonight in regards to my match with the guy who is the living, breathing, embodiment of Axe body spray. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) June 28, 2021

MJF can't go after the title with Chris Jericho still around

While talking to Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso (h/t to our friends at Wrestling Inc. for the transcript), the star, who is "Better Than You," discussed his future - especially near-future - goals in AEW. And part of MJF's plans certainly do include that World Championship - a title he recently competed for against then-champion Jon Moxley.

“I’m going to get to that world title. I should be world champion right now. Jon Moxley hit an illegal maneuver on me [at last summer’s All Out]."

But the reason he isn't challenging for the title right now, he explains, is because he needs to finally finish off the leader of the Inner Circle, Chris Jericho. MJF and his Pinnacle faction have been feuding with Jericho's Inner Circle for well over a month. "[T]he reason I can’t focus on [the championship] is because of Chris Jericho. He’s the reason I’m not challenging for the world title.”

“I wasn’t going to allow myself to be swallowed up in any of my moments with Chris Jericho. [Jericho] is incredible, there’s no arguing that, but he has also never had to be in the ring with someone as talented with a [microphone] in their hand as me.”

During last night's AEW Dynamite, MJF defeated Sammy Guevara - something he said during the interview that he needed to do before taking out Le' Champion.

You gave it your all and it didn’t work!



HAHAHAHAHAHAHA #Betterthanyou https://t.co/blA52MULrL — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) July 1, 2021

“I can’t get to that world title," MJF explained, "if Chris Jericho still exists in my company,”

Edited by Daniel Wood