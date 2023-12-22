"Tony Khan really don't give a damn" - Fans are unhappy with reports of AEW not interested in hiring 29-year-old performer

AEW President Tony Khan often wastes no time signing top free agents to the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, recent reports about AEW not being interested in a 29-year-old star have upset a lot of fans.

The star in question is Giulia, who has been rumored to sign with All Elite Wrestling and even WWE. The Gladiator of Glorias has established her name in Japanese Wrestling as she currently competes under two of their top promotions, World Wonder Ring Stardom and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Giulia is also the current NJPW Strong Women's Champion, which she successfully captured from the inaugural champion, Willow Nightingale.

Despite her being an established name, All Elite Wrestling seems to have no interest in signing her to their women's division, which consists of some of the biggest women's stars of this generation.

"#AEW hasn't made a play for Giulia and they aren't in conversations. Looks like WWE or back to Stardom per WON."

Fans have shared their opinions on whether they want to see the Japanese star in AEW:

"Tony Khan really don't give a damn about Women Division. HHH would do everything to get her and Mercedes Mone/Sasha Banks."

AEW is reportedly not in talks with Giulia

A recent report has revealed details of All Elite Wrestling's interest in having talks with a top free agent, Giulia, who also reportedly has interest from WWE.

Giulia is one of the top female talents in the business today. The latter is currently signed to the Japanese promotion Stardom. However, rumors about her possibly jumping over to the Stamford-based promotion have been spreading all over social media.

Many fans believe that Giulia could be a great addition to the All Elite Wrestling roster. According to the latest update by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, All Elite Wrestling has held no talks about signing Giulia to their women's division.

Do you want to see Giulia in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments below.