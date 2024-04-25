Tony Khan receives huge offer from 41-year-old star after being attacked by The Elite on AEW Dynamite

AEW CEO Tony Khan has been the talk of the town after receiving a shocking beatdown at the hands of The Elite on Dynamite. Mark Sterling has sent a message to Khan after the show.

Last night on AEW Dynamite, Jack Perry returned to the show after being absent for almost nine months. The Scapegoat immediately got to business as he called out Tony Khan to the ring. He demanded Khan to reinstate him to AEW and the CEO agreed.

In a shocking turn of events, Jack Perry punched Khan in the gut, leading to The Elite coming out to the ring. Nicholas and Matthew Jackson seemed to be showing remorse for Khan. However, they quickly showed their true colors and took out their boss with a TK Driver to end the show.

On Twitter/X, Mark Sterling proposed an interesting offer to Tony Khan following the brutal attack from The Elite. Simultaneously, the 41-year-old AEW star also sent a message to Perry.

"@TonyKhan you have my card, I think we have a case! Conversely, Jack… I can argue that this was self defense! 1-347-SMART-40!"

Expand Tweet

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray wants to see AEW CEO Tony Khan punch Jack Perry

The pro wrestling world is still buzzing from the shocking ambush on AEW CEO Tony Khan by The Elite and Jack Perry on last night's Dynamite.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray praised the angle on the Busted Open podcast and said he'd like to see Tony Khan stand up for himself and punch Jack Perry in the face.

"This is what I wanna see from Tony Khan. When it comes to Jack Perry, I want to see Tony Khan have his George McFly moment. I wanna see Tony Khan have his man-up moment. I want to see Tony take his hand, ball it up into a fist, and punch Jack Perry right in his freaking mouth. That's the receipt. It's that simple. He ain't gonna get the Bucks the way the Bucks got him. He can get Jack Perry, and if Jack Perry gets the heat lumped on him the way he should from tonight, people have wanted to see that all summer,'' he said.

All Elite Wrestling has got people talking after beginning the new storyline involving The Elite and Tony Khan. It will be interesting to see how things transpire next week on Dynamite.