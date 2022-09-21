"You never know" - Tony Khan remains coy on a potential dream match between former WWE Superstars and top AEW faction

AEW President Tony Khan expressed hope that one day The Elite (Young Bucks, Kenny Omega) and former WWE stable Undisputed Elite (Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish) will collide in a match.

The Elite and Undisputed Elite were once a combined unit until the August 3rd episode of Dynamite. During the show, Cole, O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish turned on Matt and Nick Jackson before former Elite member Hangman Page made the save.

Two weeks later, on the August 17 edition of Dynamite, Omega returned to rejoin the Bucks in their quest to win the AEW World Trios Championships. Meanwhile, the former WWE stars have yet to appear since the shocking betrayal.

During his recent appearance on the In The Kliq podcast, Khan was fascinated about coming up with a match between The Elite and Undisputed Elite. The CEO admittedly stated that he isn't ruling out a potential showdown between the two top factions despite different circumstances.

"It'd be interesting to go back and think about it. Certainly, while it hasn't come to fruition, you never know. I certainly wouldn't want to rule out the possibility of some day that potentially happening. On the other hand, you mentioned injuries and unforeseen circumstances that have taken place. Those are all great wrestlers and two great trios," Khan said. [H/T Fightful]

For now, the potential dream match will remain in the balance as Cole and O'Reilly are still sidelined with injuries while Fish was recently released by AEW.

Meanwhile, The Elite became the first-ever trio's champions at All Out on September 4. However, they had a backstage melee with CM Punk and Ace Steel during the post-pay-per-view media scrum and were suspended as a result.

Adam Cole gave a huge update about his AEW status

Reports have been swirling around that Adam Cole's return might possibly take place at Full Gear in November. However, things changed as he was recently seen in a Jacksonville Jaguars game alongside AEW President Tony Khan.

The former WWE star then revealed that he would settle for some unfinished business once he comes back. His last match was on June 26 when he unsuccessfully challenged for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door.

"I’m running sh*t when I’m back. Seriously. Save the tweet. Otherwise…," Cole announced.

Check out the tweet here.

Adam Cole @AdamColePro I’m running shit when I’m back. Seriously. Save the tweet. Otherwise… I’m running shit when I’m back. Seriously. Save the tweet. Otherwise… https://t.co/ZF68fK84nI

It will be interesting to see if The Panama City Playboy will make his much-anticipated return tomorrow at Dynamite: Grand Slam. Fans will have to watch the special edition to see if that possibility will become a reality.

Do you want to see The Elite and The Undisputed Elite collide in AEW? How about getting excited for Adam Cole's return? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far