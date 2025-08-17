Tony Khan responds to the claim of WWE forcing AEW to “close shop"

After rumors spread that WWE allegedly wants to end AEW soon, the wrestling world was caught off guard. Now, the promotion's President, Tony Khan, has responded to these reports.A few days ago, Dave Meltzer, who was speaking on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, reported that WWE wanted TNA to become the 'Number Two' wrestling promotion in the US, a position many believe is currently held by Tony Khan's promotion. The veteran also mentioned that the Stamford-based promotion doesn't want its Jacksonville counterpart to get another TV deal. Tony Khan has just responded to these claims.Responding to a fan's comment on his post on X, where they claimed that the Jacksonville-based promotion would be taken down by WWE, Khan replied with a GIF from a famous Star Trek scene where the ship's skipper, Captain Picard, played by Patrick Stewart, says, &quot;That will be the day.&quot;AEW currently has a national TV deal with WBD, which they renewed last year, solidifying the promotion's position as the No. 2 wrestling promotion in North America. With WWE seemingly trying to run Tony Khan's promotion out of business, it will be interesting to see what happens next in this battle for dominance.Ricochet takes shots at WWE following reports of them trying to shut down AEWAnother All Elite Wrestling personality who has responded to this speculation is Ricochet, and the star was not happy.The former WWE star seemingly took a fierce shot at his previous employer on X, sharing his dissatisfaction with their mindset.&quot;Imagine WANTING people to lose their jobs. Fu**ing weirdo behavior.&quot;You can check out his tweet here.It is worth noting that this is not the first time The One and Only, who maintains a very vocal presence on social media, has taken shots at the sports entertainment juggernaut following his switch to All Elite Wrestling in 2024.