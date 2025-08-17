  • home icon
Tony Khan responds to the claim of WWE forcing AEW to "close shop"

By Karan Raj
Modified Aug 17, 2025 15:39 GMT
Tony Khan is the AEW President [Image from AEW's YouTube]
Tony Khan is the AEW President [Image from AEW's YouTube]

After rumors spread that WWE allegedly wants to end AEW soon, the wrestling world was caught off guard. Now, the promotion's President, Tony Khan, has responded to these reports.

A few days ago, Dave Meltzer, who was speaking on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, reported that WWE wanted TNA to become the 'Number Two' wrestling promotion in the US, a position many believe is currently held by Tony Khan's promotion. The veteran also mentioned that the Stamford-based promotion doesn't want its Jacksonville counterpart to get another TV deal. Tony Khan has just responded to these claims.

Responding to a fan's comment on his post on X, where they claimed that the Jacksonville-based promotion would be taken down by WWE, Khan replied with a GIF from a famous Star Trek scene where the ship's skipper, Captain Picard, played by Patrick Stewart, says, "That will be the day."

AEW currently has a national TV deal with WBD, which they renewed last year, solidifying the promotion's position as the No. 2 wrestling promotion in North America. With WWE seemingly trying to run Tony Khan's promotion out of business, it will be interesting to see what happens next in this battle for dominance.

Ricochet takes shots at WWE following reports of them trying to shut down AEW

Another All Elite Wrestling personality who has responded to this speculation is Ricochet, and the star was not happy.

The former WWE star seemingly took a fierce shot at his previous employer on X, sharing his dissatisfaction with their mindset.

"Imagine WANTING people to lose their jobs. Fu**ing weirdo behavior."

You can check out his tweet here.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time The One and Only, who maintains a very vocal presence on social media, has taken shots at the sports entertainment juggernaut following his switch to All Elite Wrestling in 2024.

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Edited by Harish Raj S
