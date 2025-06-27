Tony Khan reveals why AEW is signing fewer free agents in 2025: "This is where the best wrestle"

AEW has grown from strength to strength ever since the promotion was founded back in 2019. The Jacksonville-based company has become a real challenger to the juggernaut that is WWE, and they don't look like slowing down anytime soon.

Since the company's early days, they have signed quite a few free agents that helped keep the roster fresh, but that is something that has slowed down recently. All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan recently revealed the real reason behind the company signing fewer free agents in 2025.

While speaking on the Battleground podcast, Tony Khan said that he feels 2025 is the company's best year since its existence. He also revealed that the bar is very high for wrestlers to enter the roster now, leading to a lower number of signings.

"It’s a great time to work here. AEW is a fun place to be. It’s a great place to ply your trade as a wrestler. And we’re looking for the very best. This is where the best wrestle. AEW has the best wrestlers in the world — and we intend to keep it that way. So absolutely, it’s a very high bar to make it onto this roster, and we want to maintain that quality moving forward," Khan said.

Tony Khan delighted with AEW reaching a wider audience

Tony Khan was delighted with the company's growing reach following their partnership with Max earlier this year. He credited the partnership with the streaming giants with helping the promotion reach a wider audience, reaching people who didn't have access to TBS or TNT.

"Well, there’s a very good perception about AEW in 2025. This company’s doing great shows. Honestly, this feels like the best year ever in AEW. There was a major change at the start of the year that definitely created a fresh, exciting environment — with the simulcast, every Wednesday we do wrestling on TBS, every Saturday night on TNT. And now we’ve got those shows streaming live on Max at the same time. It’s opened up a whole new audience for us," Khan added. [H/T Ringside News]

The promotion's popularity has grown consistently, and that has led them to host major events each year. It was recently confirmed that they're heading back to an iconic New York venue this December. Moreover, All In: Texas is set to be the company's first-ever event in an American baseball stadium.

