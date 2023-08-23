Tony Khan reveals he had big plans for Bryan Danielson and two popular AEW stars for All In

AEW President Tony Khan hasn't had it easy when it comes to putting together the All-In card for Wembley Stadium. Bryan Danielson and two popular stars were also meant to be part of the festivities.

The American Dragon broke his arm during his dream match with Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door in June, leading to an estimated rehab time of six-to-eight weeks. However, the injury was worse than first feared, meaning that Bryan will now miss both All In at Wembley Stadium and All Out at the United Center.

It was a damaging blow to Tony Khan, who, during his All In/Fyter Fest media call that Sportskeeda Wrestling's Arunava Ghoshal was a part of, admitted that Bryan Danielson was meant to play a big part at Wembley Stadium:

“Bryan Danielson, who is such an important part of AEW, I had figured him to be in one of the main matches on this show, and losing Bryan Danielson to any wrestling company at any point in history is going to be just very challenging, as it was when we lost him in the past. It was to a completely different injury, really a fluke thing that happened at Forbidden Door that nobody could have predicted, and it’s nobody’s fault.” [26:19-26:47]

Not only will Bryan miss the show, but both PAC and Jamie Hayter, two of the United Kingdom's finest exports, will miss the show through injury. Tony also admitted he had big plans for both of them as well:

“Then we lost two of our top British stars, Jamie Hayter and PAC who, I wanted them to be very prominently involved in the show. I think it’s fair to say they are the top homegrown, in Jamie Hayter’s case, female British star and probably the top signature male British star in the company in PAC. Although, I wouldn’t say it’s completely fair to call PAC homegrown since he had a lot of experience wrestling on television worldwide before he arrived here. But to lose Bryan Danielson, PAC and Jamie Hayter, that changed a lot of plans, but we knew that they were all probably going to be out in recent weeks and had time to plans for that.” [26:48-27:29]

Who would Bryan Danielson have faced at AEW All In if he was healthy?

Having the American Dragon in a high-profile singles match on any show is always a surefire way to generate excitement, but who would Bryan have faced at All-In?

Many people thought a potential showdown with Nigel McGuinness was on the cards, given their history together. But recent reports suggested that Danielson could have actually wrestled Kenny Omega in their long-awaited rematch.

The two men have not faced each other in a one-on-one contest since the first-ever "Grand Slam" edition of Dynamite in September 2021, and while it was never set in stone, the idea was at least floated around.

