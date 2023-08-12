AEW All In is fast approaching, but much of the card for the mega event at Wembley Stadium hasn't taken shape yet. One of the notable omissions is Bryan Danielson, who is unlikely to make the event due to injury. However, there were reportedly discussions taking place for him to compete in a huge dream rematch with a former AEW World Champion in London.

Bryan Danielson suffered a broken arm in his match with Kazuchika Okada at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II on June 25. Impressively, The American Dragon was able to power through the last 10 minutes of the match with the injury and even pulled off the shocking win with a modified LeBell Lock.

Danielson is on the road to recovery, but his status for All In is up in the air. Although it seems unlikely that he'll make the card, Fightful Select has reported that there were discussions for The American Dragon to face The Elite's Kenny Omega at the event – both before and after his injury.

The two faced off at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in 2021, shortly after Danielson debuted in the company. They went to a 30-minute time limit draw, but their grueling bout drew rave reviews from critics and fans alike. Fightful noted that the rematch was discussed but not planned, and there have been other plans in the works for Omega as well.

Bryan Danielson's injury kept him from having two other major matches in AEW this summer

While many fans will be disappointed that Danielson vs. Omega II is likely not happening, it isn't the only big match that The American Dragon has missed out on due to his broken arm.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Danielson was supposed to compete alongside his Blackpool Combat Club teammates in the Blood & Guts match against The Golden Elite on July 19. Since he couldn't make it, he was replaced in the bout by PAC.

Additionally, he was scheduled to wrestle another NJPW heavy hitter in Tomohiro Ishii at the end of June, but was replaced by his BCC partner Jon Moxley, who picked up the victory.

Do you think Bryan Danielson will be able to wrestle in some capacity at All In? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee