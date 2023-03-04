Tony Khan reveals why huge match was removed from AEW Revolution (Exclusive)

AEW President Tony Khan recently opened up on why a particular gimmick match had to be removed from the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view.

The Jacksonville-based Promotion has always preferred to put on stacked cards in all its pay-per-view events. However, Tony Khan's zeal in booking a large number of matches has received some criticism, owing to the length of the shows. This year's Revolution has apparently necessitated a particular match be removed.

During a media call ahead of the pay-per-view, Tony Khan revealed to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Max Everett why the Face of the Revolution ladder match had to be preponed to the preceding Dynamite episode.

"I asked Tony Khan on today's #AEWRevolution media call about booking a 60-minute Iron Man main event, it's effect on the rest of the card and last night's #AEWDynamite.... He confirmed that it necessitated the preponement of the Face of the Revolution ladder match..."

As of now, it remains to be seen how the Revolution event will turn out to be.

Tony Khan also commented on an AEW star recently quitting the company

Apart from his thoughts on the upcoming pay-per-view, the All Elite President was asked to comment on Eddie Kingston's recent announcement that he was leaving the company.

The Mad King apparently had a tumultuous week, leading to a surprise announcement from him. Kingston announced that he was "quitting." He has since returned to wrestle in ROH, indicating that the whole thing was part of a storyline. Tony Khan's comments on the matter during the same media call also support the same theory.

"I have talked to Eddie since [Wednesday], and I would encourage people to stay tuned to pro wrestling. Stay tuned to AEW and other forms of pro wrestling. Of course, there are a lot of exciting things happening in the sport, in AEW, and also out metaverse of pro wrestling, including New Japan and the launch of the new Ring of Honor," Tony Khan said. [H/T: Fightful]

Eddie Kingston seemingly has his sights set on the ROH World Championship title for now, which is currently held by Claudio Castagnoli. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens next.

