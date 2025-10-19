Tony Khan reveals the reason behind ex-WWE champion’s absence at AEW WrestleDream

Tony Khan delivered an epic show this weekend in the form of WrestleDream. Fans have been praising the AEW President for all the moments and surprises all around the internet. However, people visibly noticed the absence of an ex-WWE champion from the show, which raised a lot of eyebrows. Later on, Tony Khan addressed this matter with a surprising revelation.

Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson was absent from the commentary at WrestleDream this weekend. The American Dragon has become a core member of AEW's commentary team for Dynamite. He also joined the commentary table for last month's All Out event in Toronto. However, his absence from WrestleDream sparked a lot of discussion online.

During the AEW WrestleDream Post Show Media Scrum, Tony Khan revealed that Bryan Danielson was absent from the show due to a prior family commitment. He added that the former WWE Champion is expected to be back soon to join the commentary team again. The AEW President claimed he voluntarily gave The American Dragon some time off out of concern for his involvement in the Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin main event.

"He’ll be back. To be honest, there was a couple of things. I think it made sense, given what was happening with the main event. I think it would have been really, really hard for Bryan to restrain himself and now knowing what Jon (Moxley) had planned, I also think it would have been really hard for Bryan to sit there at the desk while Darby is in that position, and since Bryan had a family commitment, I told him, ‘Hey, if you have a family thing tonight, it’s probably the night to go to your family commitment." said Tony Khan [H/T: Fightful]

Check out the full post show here:

Tony Khan addressed the WrestleDream streaming issues on Amazon Prime

AEW WrestleDream faced a lot of issues during its streaming on Amazon Prime. Fans complained that the show was being interrupted in the middle of the stream, which led to fans missing major moments. Following the show, Tony Khan shed light on the situation with the streaming.

Speaking on the AEW WrestleDream Post Show Media Scrum, Khan said that it is something that is out of AEW's control, and he believes it was nothing but a technical error. The 43-year-old added that it could be a problem with Amazon's internal systems.

“It’s something out of AEW’s control. It was a technical problem with the Amazon delivery. I think our other streams are unaffected. It was something with their systems internally there.” he said [H/T: SEScoops]

With that said, Khan believes that there would be minimal problems only with AEW streams down the line after WrestleDream pay-per-view.

