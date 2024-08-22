Tony Khan reveals the surprising reaction his father had to MJF's heel turn in AEW (Exclusive)

AEW President, Tony Khan has revealed how his father, Shahid Khan reacted to MJF’s recent heel turn. Safe to say, it was not very positive.

The AEW American Champion embraced his heel persona after he viciously attacked Daniel Garcia last month. It all came about as he was embarking on his feud with Will Ospreay.

Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Arunava Ghoshal asked Tony Khan at the All In media call about what he felt about Maxwell Jacob Friedman and his new iteration. Khan gave a not-so-surprising answer. He noted that MJF wasn't his favorite person but acknowledged his star power and in-ring skills. He also noted that the American Champion was doing some of his best work presently.

"This is not my favorite person, he's had some 'not kind things to say' about me on TV, but that's okay. He is a huge wrestler and a big box office attraction. He was enjoying the adulation of the fans, but when they maybe questioned him, and his friendships fell apart, we were looking at a different MJF last year. But he was not able to maintain that level of kindness and that level of humility, the kind of person he was trying to be. He couldn't sustain it, but this is who he is at the end of the day. It's a different MJF, but it's Maxwell at his very best,” he said.

He continued to reveal what others had to say about the AEW star's heel turn. Khan even revealed his father, Shahid Khan's surprising reaction to the 28-year-old's heel turn.

“I can't tell you how many people have come up to me, whether it's at the gym or Hollywood office and charity dinners who've said, 'I'm really glad MJF is a bad guy, he's a real a**hole.' Even my dad said it to me. This match for the International, or I guess American Championship with Will Ospreay is going to be a great match, and I'm really excited to have this on the stage of Wembley Stadium in London." [H/T: Twitter@AmyNemmity]

MJF claims to have a secret fling with Will Ospreay’s wife

Will Ospreay and MJF are embroiled in a bitter feud right now and they will be going one-on-one in a match for the AEW American Championship at All In later this week.

The two rivals came face to face on this week’s Dynamite, which took place in Cardiff, Wales. During this back-and-forth segment on the microphone, Maxwell appeared to cross the line when he suggested that he had had a secret fling with Ospreay’s wife.

"I've got a feeling that after the conversation I had with your wife tonight, the next kid she has won't be yours either," said Friedman.

This statement led to Will Ospreay attacking the American Champion, with the segment ending in utter chaos. It will be interesting to see which star comes out on top and walks away with the title at Wembley Stadium on August 25.

