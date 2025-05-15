Tony Khan reveals unexpected new AEW team, two new matches for Collision Beach Break

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite was a TV special titled Dynamite: Beach Break. It featured five matches, and all of them delivered. In the show's main event, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defeated Samoa Joe in a Steel Cage match and retained his title. The upcoming Collision will continue this tradition.

Ad

This week's Collison will be a TV special titled Collision: Beach Break. Several matches have been announced for the upcoming occasion. However, AEW president Tony Khan announced two blockbuster matches a few hours ago, and fans are quite excited.

Khan announced that AEW World Trios Champion/the Opps member Powerhouse Hobbs will lock horns with the Death Riders' Wheeler Yuta. Additionally, the company's cofounder revealed that the team of Brody King, Tomohiro Ishii, and ROH World Champion Bandido will battle The Don Callis Family's Lance Archer, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta in a Trios match.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Stone Pitbull's last match in All Elite Wrestling occurred last month on AEW Collision: Spring BreakThru. He teamed up with then-Conglomeration member Rocky Romero and lost to The Don Callis Family's Josh Alexander & Konosuke Takeshita after his teammate betrayed him and joined the rival faction.

AEW Dynamite: Beach Break results

Dynamite: Beach Break 2025 was undoubtedly a huge success. It was well received by fans worldwide and also drew appreciation from several critics:

Ad

Here are the entire show results:

Ricochet defeated Zach Gowen by pinfall

Mina Shirakawa defeated "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) (with Luther), Skye Blue, and AZM by pinfall - AEW Women's World Championship Four-way Eliminator match

Jon Moxley (c) (with Marina Shafir) defeated Samoa Joe by pinfall - Steel Cage match for the AEW World Championship

"Hangman" Adam Page and Will Ospreay defeated The Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita and Josh Alexander (with Don Callis) by pinfall - Tag team match

The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) (c) (with MVP) defeated Top Flight's Dante Martin and Darius Martin (with Leila Grey) by technical submission - AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator match

Ad

Dynamite: Beach Break 2025 took place at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More