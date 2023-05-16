Tony Khan's AEW has an "indie corporate feel," according to wrestling veteran

AEW President Tony Khan has had to deal with a ton of criticism since establishing the promotion. However, according to Konnan and Disco Inferno, Khan has managed to build a connection with his audience where WWE is all business.

The formation of AEW in 2019 affected the pro wrestling industry, proving that WWE's monopoly on the industry could be challenged. Since then, while not reaching the viewership heights their competitors do on a weekly basis, All Elite Wrestling is considered the official alternative by many online fans.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan and Disco Inferno came to the conclusion that All Elite Wrestling caters more to the audience than TV viewers, resulting in the veteran comparing this fact to WWE.

"Yeah they cater – too much yeah, but it’s smart at the end of the day because they [the audience] leave happy, they feel like they had a good time, they view that they’re important and they’re the ones buying the tickets. So, I think that WWE has more of a corporate feel and they [AEW] have more of an indie corporate feel." (01:06 onward).

Tony Khan's biggest test is undoubtedly the upcoming All In pay-per-view, which has yet to have any match on the card be confirmed. However, reigning world champion MJF has now confirmed that he will be at the event, despite wishing he didn't have to go.

Disco Inferno pointed out that AEW books their heels as babyfaces while in their Hometowns

Tony Khan has notably allowed most of his major stars to enjoy a warm Homecoming, even when they're a heel. Most notably, MJF has used this to his advantage, and while in Long Island, The Salt of the Earth receives resounding cheers.

Earlier in the same episode, Disco Inferno pointed out that the promotion books even more toward the crowd when in a star's Hometown.

"They do book for the live crowd, they cut promos for the live crowd as well. Like MJF will do the cheap-heat promos. And they absolutely book for the home live crowds, like every time they’re in somebody’s Hometown they make a big deal out of it, that person will be a babyface for some reason." (00:40 onward).

Unfortunately, Tony Khan still fails to win over everyone online, as fans recently pointed out that they feel that his booking of reigning AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter has gotten worse over time, despite the momentum she has had behind her.

