Tony Khan's favorite suffers an unfortunate setback; doctor's statement revealed

Tony Khan's admiration for CMLL star Mistico is well documented. The luchador recently suffered a major setback. The veteran has performed in the Jacksonville-based company as part of AEW's relationship with CMLL. He made his AEW debut in October 2023.

Ad

The erstwhile Sin Cara suffered an injury in Japan in February 2025, but he still continued to wrestle even though he was not able to perform at full capacity. But recently, the doctors advised the 42-year-old to take some time off to recover. Thus, CMLL informed fans a few days ago that Mistico would be out of action for a couple of weeks.

Mistico and Dr. Roberto Rodriguez had an interview on the latest edition of CMLL Informa. During the interview, the CMLL star revealed that he had torn his right tricep partially and injured the ligament on his right ankle. Although the injuries are not serious, he needs rest to rehabilitate. His doctor stated that the former WWE Superstar would need two to three weeks to recover.

Ad

Trending

Tony Khan's favorite wrestler was scheduled to defend his MLW World Middleweight Championship against Templario at MLW Battle Riot VII on April 5. However, he'll miss the event due to the abovementioned injury. The Mexican is also set to miss other scheduled dates.

Ad

Mistico and Mascara defeated Komander and Hologram outside Tony Khan's promotion

Hologram and Komander recently formed a new tag team called Los Titanes del Aire (Titans of the Air). They faced Mistico and Mascara Dorada (El Sky Team) in their CMLL debut.

The duo was defeated by the El Sky Team at the CMLL show, which was named 'Homenaje A Dos Leyendas.'

Ad

"After the four gladiators gave their all, Hologram and Komander were defeated by Místico and Máscara Dorada. The CMLL and AEW protagonists of this duel received a standing ovation from the crowd," CMLL's post read. [Translated via Google]

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tony Khan created a new masked duo of Komander and Hologram to replace The Lucha Brothers. Penta left AEW in December 2024, while his brother, Rey Fenix, was released and became a free agent on March 3, 2025.

Cero Miedo has already joined Triple H's roster, while Fenix is expected to show up on WWE's live programming very soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback