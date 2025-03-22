AEW's replacement for Penta & Rey Fenix lose big match

In the past few months, AEW has lost both Penta and Rey Fenix. Pentagon debuted in WWE earlier this year, and according to recent reports, his brother Fenix is also on his way to the Stamford-based promotion.

The Lucha Brothers were a top masked tag team duo in All Elite Wrestling. Therefore, when they left the Jacksonville-based company, Tony Khan replaced them with a new masked duo of Komander and Hologram. They are known as Titánes del Aire (Titans of the Air).

CMLL recently organized a special show called "Homenaje a Dos Leyendas." It was hosted in Salvador Lutteroth González & Salvador Lutteroth Camou's honor. All Elite Wrestling's Titánes del Aire (Komander and Hologram) made their CMLL debut on the show.

They faced Sky Team (Místico and Máscara) in a tag team match in the show but lost the debut match. Mistico picked up the win for his team by using La Mistica on Komander and forced him to submit. CMLL tweeted on X/Twitter:

"After the four gladiators gave their all, Hologram and Komander were defeated by Místico and Máscara Dorada. The CMLL and AEW protagonists of this duel received a standing ovation from the crowd." [Translated via Google]

This past Saturday night, Hologram and Komader faced La Faccion Ingobernable's Dralistico and The Beast Mortos in a tag team match on AEW Collision Slam Dunk Sunday, which they won.

Ex-AEW star Rey Fenix has officially signed with WWE

Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, WWE aired a mysterious vignette hinting at Rey Fenix's arrival in the company. Soon after, Fightful Select reported that he'd officially inked a deal with the Triple H-led promotion.

Penta performs on the RAW brand, while Fenix will likely be booked to perform under the blue brand. This means the brothers will move forward as singles stars but could reunite as a tag team soon in WWE.

