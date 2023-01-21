Tony Khan's latest AEW signing revealed

AEW has revealed its newest signing, as Tony Khan has officially hired a new Associate Producer of Graphics.

Taking to Twitter, Dylan Stevens revealed in a social media post that he has been hired as AEW's newest backstage personnel.

Steven's LinkedIn profile suggested that he joined AEW back in November of 2022. He has a history in graphic design and illustration. Stevens is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Check out the tweet from Dylan Stevens below:

Tony Khan recently spoke about the return of AEW star Adam Cole

Top AEW star Adam Cole recently made his return to AEW and took professional wrestling by storm with his return promo.

AEW President Tony Khan reacted to Cole's return while speaking on the In The Kliq podcast, Khan discussed the top star's recent recovery from injury. He said:

"Well, I don't think he [Adam Cole] ever [ruled out returning to the ring]. Certainly, it was a very challenging recovery, and they were points where, I'm sure, he had to question if he was going to make it back or what he was putting himself through because, like he said, he didn't leave the house to do anything but brain therapy," said Khan. "He wanted it so bad. He wants so bad to come back to AEW, to get back in the ring and wrestle for the fans. [...] That's his dream."

Tony Khan further mentioned that it was almost a dream come true to have Adam Cole part of the AEW roster once again. He added:

"For us, it's a dream come true having Adam Cole be a part of the AEW roster. It's very exciting that he's getting closer and closer to making a comeback. It's a really inspirational story, and people don't even know the half of it yet. I'm excited for people to find out more about what Adam Cole has been through."

Tony Khan's promotion has already gotten off to a great start in 2023 and will aim to continue the momentum going forward.

