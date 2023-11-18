Tony Khan's mystery signing could be unexciting, says legend: "I don't think every fan knows who he is" (Exclusive)

Every AEW fan is waiting for Tony Khan to unveil the company's next big signing, and rumors suggest it could be Will Ospreay. While speaking on Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell admitted that the announcement could leave a lot of fans underwhelmed at Full Gear.

Even though he is considered amongst the best in-ring workers in the world, Will Ospreay has developed the said reputation by primarily competing in British and Japanese promotions.

His recent work in AEW has made him a more prominent talent in wrestling, with WWE also being interested in signing the 30-year-old. Reports, however, hint towards Ospreay being the star who has inked a deal with AEW, which Tony Khan could confirm at Full Gear.

Dutch Mantell felt that Ospreay, being Tony Khan's mystery signing, might not get the best of reactions from the fans, and he explained why below:

"Well, I don't think every wrestling fan knows who Will Ospreay is. I mean, if you follow social media, you might know, and that's the only way I know. I've seen a few matches he's had, but his history beyond what I've seen in the last six months, I don't know about. He may have the respect of every fan when they see him in the ring, but I don't think that's big enough for the announcement that Tony made. [From 23:53 to 24:25]

Check out the entire episode here:

Dutch Mantell agreed that Tony Khan had a habit of "overpromoting" and in recent times, had regularly disappointed the audience with his 'big announcements.'

Mantell stated that the Ric Flair appearance was a well-delivered angle but didn't have the same hopes for Will Ospreay's possible signing at Full Gear to have the same impact.

Dutch says fans might feel let down again after the next AEW PPV, but what do you think? Sound off in the comments section below.

