Tony Khan signs 30-year-old star to AEW that WWE and Triple H were actively pursuing - Reports

Fans have been eagerly anticipating to see who the much-hyped AEW signing would be that Tony Khan would unveil at this Saturday night's Full Gear 2023. A recent report suggests that the said performer could be Will Ospreay.

It's no secret that The Aerial Assassin is one of the biggest names in professional wrestling today. Recent rumors indicated that even WWE is interested in acquiring Ospreay's services. However, if a new update from Mat Men Podcast is anything to go by, Tony Khan may have beat the global juggernaut and signed Will Ospreay.

It was noted that the 30-year-old could be revealed as AEW's much-hyped signing at Full Gear 2023. This may not come as a big shock to fans as Ospreay has competed for All Elite Wrestling several times in the past. His biggest win in the company came against Chris Jericho at All In 2023 at Wembley Stadium.

Considering just how much AEW seems to trust and view Will Ospreay as a headlining act, it's safe to say he would have a dream run in the promotion.

Dutch Mantell wants Will Ospreay to choose WWE over AEW

A few weeks back on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager explained why Ospreay must take his talents to the Stamford-based promotion. Mantell added that since The Aerial Assassin has a risky and hard-hitting in-ring style, he must join WWE before his work takes a toll on his body.

"What I’m worried about is that he may not be able to do the same moves he did before. See, he doesn’t get over by personality, he doesn’t get over by doing interviews, he gets over by actual grinding and gigging and actually working in the ring, and if you get to a point that you can’t do that, it becomes very difficult. So I would advise him that he needs to make up his mind, if he wants to go to WWE, please go now while the clock is not ticking so fast for you."

It remains to be seen if Will Ospreay does show up at Full Gear 2023 or if turns out to be a mere rumor.

