Dutch Mantell urges 30-year-old star to join WWE despite reported interest from AEW

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell has urged a top international star to join WWE instead of AEW due to their high-risk style.

The star in question is Will Ospreay, who will certainly be the most in-demand free agent of 2024 when his contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling expires in February.

Ospreay has become one of the most exciting performers in the world, receiving praise from people in and out of the business. But his high-risk style has led some to wonder how long he would be able to perform if he doesn't adapt.

This is why Dutch Mantell stated on his podcast, "Story Time with Dutch Mantell" that Will Ospreay needs to be thinking about making money, suggesting that one major injury could completely derail the Englishman's career.

"He’s right in that phase of his career that he needs to start turning some big money, because I’ve seen his style and his style is very apt to have an injury, and when he has an injury, your career could be over. I mean he does a lot of great impact moves, but all it takes is him to land on and break his ankle, or twist his knee, to knock a shoulder out, then he’s going to be out of action for at least nine months, In that time, you know nine months in wrestling, it’s a damn near lifetime because things can change." [0:48-1:45]

Mantell stated that Ospreay has to make his mind up soon, and that if he wants to make big money in WWE instead of AEW, he needs to make the move now, before it is too late.

"What I’m worried about is that he may not be able to do the same moves he did before. See, he doesn’t get over by personality, he doesn’t get over by doing interviews, he gets over by actual grinding and gigging and actually working in the ring, and if you get to a point that you can’t do that, it becomes very difficult. So I would advise him that he needs to make up his mind, if he wants to go to WWE, please go now while the clock is not ticking so fast for you." [1:46-2:26]

AEW are the favorites to sign Will Ospreay

Given the history that Will Ospreay has with All Elite Wrestling, it's no secret that the NJPW star is tipped to join AEW over WWE in the new year. This is according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, who did suggest that WWE would be interested, but All Elite Wrestling are the front-runners to land his signature.

Ospreay has wrestled a number of matches in AEW over the past year-and-a-half thanks to the company's relationship with New Japan. The Englishman is also undefeated in one-on-one competition in All Elite Wrestling, amassing a 4-0 record with wins over Dax Harwood, Orange Cassidy, Kenny Omega, and Chris Jericho, respectively.

Will has also stated that IMPACT Wrestling would be a good destination for him as well, another company that has strong ties to NJPW, with whom Ospreay has worked with a lot in recent weeks thanks to the company doing a tour of the United Kingdom.

