One of the best wrestlers in the world could reject WWE and AEW: "Impact Wrestling is in the running for my next home"

A wrestler who is at the tail end of his contract has sent shockwaves through the industry with his comments about where he's planning to go next - and it's neither AEW nor WWE. The wrestling franchise he's eyeing has been around for decades and has a special pay-per-view around the corner.

That professional wrestler is none other than Will Ospreay, currently signed with NJPW. The wrestling promotion that's tapped to have him soon IMPACT! Wrestling. Ospreay is already penciled in for a match with "Speedball" Mike Bailey at the upcoming Pay-Per-View Bound for Glory 2023, and his contract with NJPW is set to end soon. Speaking about his future, The Aerial Assassin was pretty forthcoming.

“I’m looking to explore every single option and every single avenue. Impact! Wrestling is in the running for my next home. I’m willing to test the waters. So this match against Mike Bailey is a real treat for me, and I’m excited to do it, especially with what could happen next year.” he said [h/t si.com]

Ospreay, the current IWGP United Kingdom Champion, has had some breathtaking matches with Chris Jericho at AEW All In, Kenny Omega at WrestleKingdom, and others. Ospreay, one of the most well-traveled and accomplished wrestlers today, believes he has bragging rights over the term 'Best in the World'.

AEW is cutting talent and making their roster concise

Khan has faced some online heat for the sudden disappearance of more than a couple of talents from the roster - the likes of Zack Clayton and Arn Anderson's son, Brock Anderson. Apart from that, Khan is also announcing several freebies aimed at increasing viewership.

Paul Wight made his way to another wrestling franchise, Ohio Valley Wrestling, a former WWE developmental area, to announce that AEW is giving away one ticket free for each one bought for the November 1 AEW show, essentially decreasing their over-the-counter sale numbers by fifty percent. There's absolutely no specific reason as to why this is happening - unless Tony Khan wants to do something special on Halloween.

