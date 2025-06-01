Tony Khan's newest signee's AEW in-ring debut officially announced

AEW has announced that one of the latest additions to its roster is set to make their in-ring debut. This is following their massive appearance last week.

Thekla sent shockwaves through the wrestling industry by taking out former Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter last week on Dynamite. She did so in an effortless manner and sent a message to the rest of the division. This confirmed that she was now All Elite following a four-year stint with Stardom in Japan.

Tonight on AEW Collision, it was revealed that The Toxic Spider will make her in-ring debut at Fyter Fest on Wednesday. Thekla's opponent for that night has yet to be revealed. She will be joining all the action in the Tony Khan-led promotion's four-hour special next week.

It remains to be seen whether Thekla will address her attack on Jamie Hayter in any capacity or provide any information on her plans moving forward. She will be joining a stacked women's division. The Toxic Spider has a history with some of the women on the roster, including Mina Shirakawa and Athena, to name a few.

Fans should stay tuned for what could be an impressive showing from the Austrian in her AEW in-ring debut.

