Tony Khan's Newest Signing Breaks Silence After AEW In-Ring Debut

A new name signed by Tony Khan's promotion made his AEW in-ring debut tonight and also had a message for the fans. The star made his debut on the most recent episode of Collision.Ace Austin was recently announced as Tony Khan's newest signing. He is known for his time in TNA, where he competed for six years, and on the indie scene as well. On the latest episode of the Saturday Night Show, Ace Austin made his All Elite in-ring debut in a singles match against Ricochet. Austin showcased his impressive athleticism and impressed the fans during his debut.However, Ace Austin failed to secure the win on his debut as former WWE star Ricochet put him down with a spirit gun. Following his in-ring debut, Ace took to X/Twitter to send a message. The 28-year-old star wrote the following in his post after his arrival.&quot;Embrace the CHANGE.&quot;Ace Austin is a former three-time TNA X-Division and World Tag Team Champion, respectively, and he has also won many title belts on the indie scene. Following his AEW signing and impressive in-ring debut on Collision, fans will likely be expecting the Ace of the Spades to win more titles. Only time will tell what Tony Khan has planned for him.