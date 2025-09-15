Tony Khan's plan to thwart WWE may not work well, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

AEW recently made a change in its schedule, in what seems like an attempt to not clash with WWE WrestlePalooza directly. According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, the plan may not work as well as the All Elite president thinks.
WrestlePalooza and All Out are scheduled to happen on the same day, September 20. Recently AEW announced that they had move up their schedule, with All Out being slated to start at 3 PM ET. While this decision may seen necessary given the competition, Vince Russo thinks it won't make much difference.
Speaking on Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran stated that the timing change will likely have a negligible affect on viewership. He said:
"Moving the time may make a little difference, but if it does man, it's just gonna be a slight difference."
AEW President Tony Khan's decision will affect fans negatively, thinks the WWE veteran
According to Vince Russo, the sudden last minute change is going to affect the fans who have already made their travel plans.
Speaking on the same episode of Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran said:
"Bro you gotta look at, a lot of people made their travel around this. A lot of people made their travel around a certain start time. You know what I mean? And they weren't given much of a heads up or much of a notice, and I am sure you know it screwed with a lot of people's plans. Now if they, you know I know they didn't have a lot of time to plan for this because you know, what the WWE pulled. But I totally get them moving the time and I don't have an issue with that."
As of now, only time will tell how this year's All Out event pans out.
