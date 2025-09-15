Tony Khan's sudden change in AEW plans to cause a lot of problems, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

AEW President Tony Khan recently made the decision to change the timing of All Out to avoid clashing with WWE Wrestlepalooza. This decision, according to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, is sure to lead to problems for fans.

Ad

Wrestlepalooza being on the same day as AEW All Out was certainly a concern, considering how the Jacksonville-based promotion's program would likely be affected by a lack of viewership. As such, the decision to change the timing to 3 PM ET on September 20 was seemingly necessary.

Nevertheless, Vince Russo believes the last-minute change will affect fans who have already made travel arrangements. Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo show, the WWE veteran said:

Ad

Trending

"Bro you gotta look at, a lot of people made their travel around this. A lot of people made their travel around a certain start time. You know what I mean? And they weren't given much of a heads up or much of a notice, and I am sure you know it screwed with a lot of people's plans. Now if they, you know I know they didn't have a lot of time to plan for this because you know, what the WWE pulled. But I totally get them moving the time and I don't have an issue with that."

Ad

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

Ad

WWE reportedly wants to end AEW as a competition

AEW has become somewhat of a competitor to WWE in recent years. Tony Khan has signed many former superstars to his company to gain some momentum. This has led to World Wrestling Entertainment opening its doors to other promotions, as seen in its partnership with TNA Wrestling.

According to Dave Meltzer, Triple H and TKO want TNA Wrestling to be the second biggest wrestling promotion instead of AEW. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated:

Ad

"[WWE] really want TNA to become the other promotion because they can control TNA. This is a major full-court press. They just want [Tony Khan] out of the box and they know if the numbers stay good that he’s gonna get a renewal at a much bigger number, just like they did. He’s already very profitable, the number will make him incredibly profitable and they’ll never get away from him or anything like that. So they feel that they need to make sure this is the last contract."

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the two promotions down the line.

If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!