Tony Khan's recent AEW signing says 30-year-old star is the "greatest wrestler alive"

One of Tony Khan's newest signings, AEW star Kyle Fletcher, recently heaped praise on a former World Champion. The talent in question is Will Ospreay

The English star challenged The Elite's Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title at the Forbidden Door 2023 pay-per-view. After a violent match between the two, Ospreay managed to dethrone The Cleaner and become the new US Champion.

While speaking to Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Fletcher recalled how he hugged and welcomed Will Ospreay in the backstage area after his match against Omega. The current AEW star further added that Ospreay is the "greatest wrestler alive today."

"I got to be there & hug Will as soon as he came back & tell him how proud of him I was. He’s the greatest wrestler alive today without a doubt in my mind & I hope I can get even close to his level one day," said Kyle Fletcher. [H/T WrestleTalk]

Will Ospreay recently expressed his interest in competing on AEW All In 2023

While speaking during the post-Forbidden Door media scrum, Ospreay said that nothing would make him feel prouder than compete at the Wembley Stadium in London.

"Listen, the date's free. I'm wrestling Shingo the day before ... Honestly, I would love to. Once again, I don't work here. Nothing would make me feel prouder, as an Englishman who has flown the flag for my country even in the good and bad times, to celebrate it in Wembley Stadium ... I would just love that," said Ospreay.

He further added that it is up to Tony Khan to work something out in terms of having him at the mega event.

"It's down to Tony [Khan]. I hope we can work something out. It would be incredible. It'd be a blessing, especially for my country, "he added. "I love our scene, I love our fanbase. It's so cool that a grand scale show is going to happen literally 40 minutes from my house. I'm going to be there regardless, I'll come watch."

It will be interesting to see whether Will Ospreay appears at All In and if another blockbuster match is booked between him and AEW star Kenny Omega.

