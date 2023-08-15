Tony Khan's response to CM Punk's latest controversy with Hangman Page will surprise fans!

AEW President Tony Khan's recent response to the latest CM Punk and Hangman Page controversy has come to the fore.

The latest edition of AEW Collision is making waves in the ring and behind the scenes. Following the show went air off, CM Punk took the microphone to deliver a promo aimed at Hangman Page when he saw a fan-held sign that read 'Hangman Was Right.'

It was also reported that Hangman Page was initially set to film a promo for Dynamite in Greensboro, NC, but was denied entry to the venue and told to record it away from the venue. Similarly, Ryan Nemeth was flown in for AEW Collision but was then sent back without being used.

On the latest episode of the Battleground Podcast, Tony Khan was questioned about these controversies, but he opted to decline to comment on the matter.

"No, not really. I thought it was a great show Saturday night and I don’t have any further comment to that but I am glad people are still very interested in our wrestlers and what’s happening after the wrestling shows. I think we’ll try to have a couple great shows this week but certainly there has been a lot of interest in what’s happening in AEW in and out of the ring,” Khan said. [H/T- F4WOnline]

CM Punk's surprising reaction to his jabs on Hangman Page

CM Punk's straightforward nature took an unexpected turn following his recent verbal jabs at Hangman Page, shocking many fans.

Haus of Wrestling reported that CM Punk's comments didn't come across how he wanted. They also mentioned that he felt sorry about his remarks later. It's uncertain why Punk felt sorry about his remarks.

Check out Punk's promo on Hangman Page below:

Despite this, he might be willing to reconcile with The Elite, leaving room for amends.

What are your thoughts on Tony Khan's remarks on the recent AEW controversy? Sound off in the comments section below.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here