Tony Khan says former WWE Champion is "one of the most important people ever" in AEW

AEW President Tony Khan has assembled a diverse and talented roster, including stars from different promotions. He recently showered praise on a former WWE Champion. The name in question is Jon Moxley.

The Purveyor of Violence's match against Rey Fenix at Dynamite: Grand Slam grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons. Moxley reportedly suffered a concussion during the bout before dropping the AEW International Title to Fenix. He is expected to take a break from in-ring action to recover from the injury.

On a recent episode of the Superstar Crossover podcast, Tony Khan explained how Moxley has been integral to AEW's success since he joined the company in 2019.

"Well, I think it's one thing to say that Jon Moxley is one of the greatest wrestlers in the world and frankly, I think for AEW, it's another thing for us that's very true. Jon Moxley is one of the most important people ever in AEW and from the very beginning, he's been one of our top stars." (H/T Fightful)

Moxley had a fantastic run in WWE as a member of The Shield and a solo competitor. He departed the sports entertainment juggernaut in April 2019 and debuted in All Elite Wrestling on May 25, 2019.

Tony Khan and other AEW personalities rushed to Jon Moxley's aid after his match

Jon Moxley's injury at Dynamite: Grand Slam 2023 became a point of discussion on social media and a cause of concern for Tony Khan and his close ones. The former champion's wife, Renee Paquette, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta and Khan were spotted near Moxley's trailer after his loss to Fenix.

