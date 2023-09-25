Latest update on Jon Moxley's condition after AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam injury - Reports

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley reportedly suffered a concussion during Dynamite: Grand Slam last week. Fortunately, a positive update about his condition has now emerged.

On the latest episode of Dynamite: Grand Slam, Jon Moxley put the AEW International Championship on the line against Rey Fenix. He shockingly lost the title and reportedly suffered a minor concussion. Many claimed he got hurt in a piledriver spot, but it was false.

Instead, Moxley suffered the injury early in the match and continued wrestling. Dave Meltzer also provided an update on the severity of the concussion and how long the Blackpool Combat Club member will be out of action. Here is what Meltzer reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio:

"Moxley is okay. I don't know when he's gonna come back. He's gotta pass protocols, but he's not feeling any weirdness or anything like that. There's nothing of grave concern. It's just a question of when he can pass [protocols] and whatever."

Jon Moxley reportedly asked to lose the AEW International Championship

Jon Moxley won the AEW International Title a few weeks ago, and fans were shocked when he lost the title last week.

On a recent episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Moxley called an audible to lose the match and drop the title to Rey Fenix.

"At that point, he [Moxley] thought that since he was hurt and wasn’t sure how badly, he told Fenix to finish him, and he was changing the finish to put him over. It’s actually something wrestlers who have titles who think they are hurt and may miss time should do because it’s better the title passes through a loss than the champion being hurt and beating the challenger."

It remains to be seen when the former AEW World Champion will return to the squared circle. We at Sportskeeda wish Moxley a speedy recovery.