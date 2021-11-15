"It’s definitely on my Mount Rushmore of books" - Tony Khan on Jon Moxley's book

Recently, Tony Khan appeared on “The Dan LeBatard Show with Stugotz” podcast. He spoke about Jon Moxley’s situation. He also expressed his excitement about Moxley’s new book. He said:

“When it comes to talking as a wrestler, he [Jon Moxley] has it. He has that charisma, and he also has a unique way of speaking a stream of consciousness way of talking, but I never knew he could actually write it on paper like that and that it would translate, and it totally does. The book’s gonna be the same thing because it’ll be his stream of consciousness talking.”

He also added his love and passion for wrestling books by saying:

“I love wrestling books, and it’s my favorite wrestling book, so it’s got to be up there, it’s definitely on my Mount Rushmore of books, and Bryan Danielson, who’s an authority on wrestling and has read so many wrestling books, also said the same thing, his favorite wrestling book.”

Jon Moxley is presently going through alcohol rehab. Earlier this month, it was announced by Tony Khan. He also stated that this was a joint decision by both Moxley and Renee Paquette.

Jon’s book, titled "Mox," was published by Simon & Schuster on November 2. It’s available in hardcover, digital and audio format.

Anthony Kamar @anthonykmart Finished reading Jon Moxley’s book. This was fantastic from start to finish. I don’t read books too often, but this one is absolutely worth your time. Finished reading Jon Moxley’s book. This was fantastic from start to finish. I don’t read books too often, but this one is absolutely worth your time. https://t.co/PiJbyrxN76

Jim Cornette finds something to “bond over” with Moxley

Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette is known for his dislike of Jon Moxley. On his “Drive-Thru” 216 he talked with Brian Last about Moxley’s new book. Last quoted some pieces from the book, regarding Moxley’s interaction with Kevin Dunn. Kevin Dunn is the EVP for Television Productions of WWE. He is also not on good terms with Cornette.

In the excerpt, Moxley talks about how Kevin Dunn made him apologize in front of the camera crew inside the production truck.

Previously, Moxley had used the ‘F’ word' on television and was accused of not being genuine in his apology to Dunn. It was an incredibly odd move and very embarrassing for Mox, who was one of the biggest stars in the promotion at the time.

Jim Cornette renewed his bitterness about Kevin Dunn and claimed,n“Maybe Moxley and I do have something to bond over.”

We will see whether Jim Cornette changes his mind about Moxley after his triumphant return.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Did you read Jon Moxley’s new book? If so... what did you think about it? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Is an AEW heel's character based on Jim Cornette? Find out what his teammate thinks right here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman