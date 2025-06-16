  • home icon
  Tony Khan sends an interesting message ahead of blockbuster AEW debut 

Tony Khan sends an interesting message ahead of blockbuster AEW debut 

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Jun 16, 2025 13:26 GMT
2025 is an important year for Tony Khan. (Image via AEW YouTube)
2025 is an important year for Tony Khan. (Image via AEW YouTube)

AEW will travel to Mexico this week. The Jacksonville-based company is collaborating with Mexican promotion CMLL to host Grand Slam Mexico, and fans are quite excited for this event.

Grand Slam Mexico will be All Elite Wrestling's debut in Mexico. Tony Khan has worked immensely hard for this TV special to happen, and he is evidently very excited. A few hours ago, he released a statement on X hyping the event. He revealed that he had never seen Arena México in person. Furthermore, Khan said that he is a huge fan of the CMLL and is anticipating Wednesday.

"Good morning! Wednesday is AEW’s first time in Arena México, and in fact this week is our first show in Mexico ever! It’s also my first time ever to see Arena México in person, I’m so excited! I’m a big fan of @CMLL_OFICIAL , they’re great partners, I can’t wait for Wednesday!" he said.
Arena México is known as the "cathedral of lucha libre" and was opened several decades ago. Its capacity is more than 16,000 and serves as Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre's headquarters.

AEW Grand Slam Mexico match card

AEW Grand Slam Mexico will feature singles matches as well as tag team matches. There is substantial focus on MJF since he will lock horns with lucha libre legend Místico. Furthermore, Mercedes Mone could become the next CMLL World Women's Champion.

Here is the show's matchcard:

  • Adam Cole, Atlantis Jr., Bandido, Brody King, Daniel Garcia, and Templario vs. Don Callis Family (Hechicero, Josh Alexander, Konosuke Takeshita, and Kyle Fletcher) and FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) - 12-man tag team match
  • Zeuxis (c) vs. Mercedes Moné - CMLL World Women's Championship match
  • Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta) and The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) vs. The Opps (Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata), Swerve Strickland, and Will Ospreay - 10-man tag team match
  • Máscara Dorada vs. Ricochet vs. Hologram vs. Lio Rush - Four-way match
  • Kazuchika Okada vs. Mark Briscoe
  • MJF vs. Místico

Grand Slam Mexico will take place this week on Wednesday. Its runtime will reportedly be two-and-a-half hours.

Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

