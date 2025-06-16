Former WWE champion makes an urgent request to Tony Khan

Since AEW's formation, Tony Khan has signed numerous former WWE stars. Names such as Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, Toni Storm, Mercedes Mone, Samoa Joe, Ricochet, and more have achieved immense success in the Jacksonville-based company. Furthermore, Moxley and Storm currently hold titles.

One of Tony Khan's biggest assets is former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood. The 40-year-old is one-half of FTR alongside Cash Wheeler. This duo has held the AEW World Tag Team Championship twice. Fans consider them one of the best in the modern era and root for them when they are in the squared circle. Both Harwood and Wheeler are excellent wrestlers. Their singles matches are as good as tag-team bouts, and the former proved this in his 2022 Road Rager match against Will Ospreay.

At the 2022 Road Rager TV special, Will Ospreay and Dax Harwood had a spectacular singles match. The Aerial Assassin picked up the win in just under 14 minutes. Interestingly, a few hours ago, the former World Tag Team Champion requested Tony Khan for a rematch with Ospreay. Furthermore, he added that a tag team match this time around would be better.

"3 years! Where’s the rematch @TonyKhan ?? Better yet…find a partner," he tweeted.

Will Ospreay on why he signed with AEW and not WWE

Will Ospreay is not a fan of WWE. His time in All Elite Wrestling has been great so far, and fans believe Tony Khan will probably make him world champion soon. The Aerial Assassin was recently interviewed by JJRBTS Rehashed podcast. In this interaction, he revealed that he signed with the Jacksonville-based company because they are underdogs.

"I like the counter-culture stuff. I don't like going for the big thing. I like going for the underdog. I think that's why I signed with AEW in the first place. Because they are the underdog," he said.

Will Ospreay is only 32 but has the resume of a wrestling veteran. 2025 is going to be an important year in his career.

