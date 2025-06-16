"We’re still the lowest-paid wrestlers on the roster" - Top AEW star goes off at Vince McMahon; makes shocking claim

A top AEW name has sounded off on Vince McMahon and WWE's attitude towards tag team competition. The star in question, Dax Harwood, is one-half of FTR, widely considered to be one of the best tag teams in the world today.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler turned to the dark side this past April after failing to become World Trios Champions, venting their frustrations by taking out Adam Copeland. Alongside their new manager Stokely, the Top Guys have retuned their focus on reclaiming the AEW World Tag Team Titles and have been racking up wins against 2point0, Paragon, against the team of Daniel Garcia and Nigel McGuinness at Double or Nothing last month, and against Atlantis Jr. and Templario at AEW Collision: Fyter Fest almost two weeks ago.

Harwood is known for championing tag team wrestling as being on the same level of importance as singles competition. When an X/Twitter user recently alluded to and criticized WWE's attitude toward its tag division, Dax the Axe stated his agreement. He referenced Vince McMahon's supposed dislike of tag team wrestling and how that molded fans' and wrestlers' perceptions of it afterward. Harwood also claimed that he and Wheeler were paid less than many of their peers despite their vast in-ring output (presumably in WWE).

"This. THIS! For YEARS tag team wrestling was top of the card. Then, one man decided he hated it. Fans eventually accepted it because there was really no other choice. The excuse “I have to pay twice as much” is bull****. Cash and I worked over 180 matches one year; more than any other wrestler, and we’re still the lowest paid wrestlers on the roster. Even if you doubled our pay, we were the lowest."

Harwood continued:

"The wrestlers, as well, bought into this belief. They became selfish and wanted to “hit all my moves”. Tag team wrestling can be the single most exciting part of the show, with the most story involved. It just takes a little bit of creativity."

Check out Dax Harwood's tweet here.

FTR, who were known as The Revival in the Stamford-based company, formerly held the WWE NXT, RAW, and Smackdown Tag Team Titles.

FTR will be in action on this week's AEW TV special

In light of the fracas that broke out last week on AEW Summer Blockbuster after FTR tried to incapacitate the legendary Atlantis, a massive multi-person tag match was announced for this week's Grand Slam Mexico.

The self-proclaimed "Living Legend Killers" will team with the Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander, and Hechicero against Adam Cole, Daniel Garcia, Brody King, Atlantis Jr., Templario and Bandido.

It remains to be seen how FTR will fare this coming Wednesday in Arena Mexico.

