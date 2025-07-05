Tony Khan sends a message to former WWE champions hours before AEW Collision

After tonight, one of AEW's premier weekly shows, Collision, will be 100 episodes old. Ahead of the milestone, President Tony Khan has taken to social media and sent a message to two former WWE champions.

It's been quite a week for All Elite Wrestling. It began with its flagship show reaching 300 episodes on July 2. Now, three days later, Tony Khan's promotion is but a few hours away from airing the 100th episode of Collision. The pilot episode of Collision aired on June 17, 2023. Two stars who've been there from the get-go are former WWE tag team champions Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (FTR). The duo wrestled on the debut episode of Collision and are now scheduled for a match on Collision 100.

Referencing the same, Tony Khan took to X to celebrate the milestone while specifically thanking the stars who've been part of both Collision 1 and 100.

"Tonight is an amazing milestone for AEW! Tonight’s episode 100 of Saturday Night #AEWCollision! Thank you all who made it possible, huge thanks to team, including @DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR + @willowwrestles who each wrestled on Collision 1 + are each wrestling on 100 TONIGHT!" wrote Khan.

FTR's Dax Harwood sent a warning to The Outrunners

FTR is set to face The Outrunners at Collision 100. The two teams that were friends in the past have now turned into sour enemies and are looking to score a victory over the other.

Ahead of their bout, Dax Harwood took to X to send a warning message to Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd.

"We were such great friends at one time. Outrunners did this to themselves, so I can’t feel sorry for them. TONIGHT, they’ll have to learn just like Cope, just like Garcia, just like Nigel; don’t start a war with FTR. #AEWCollision100," wrote Harwood.

It is worth noting that FTR and The Outrunners had allied last year to form FTRunners. The group even collaborated to create their line of FTRunners shirts.

