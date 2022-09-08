Tony Khan set to announce imminent futures of CM Punk and top AEW stars during Dynamite

Tony Khan has confirmed that he will be making an announcement during tonight's AEW Dynamite pertaining to the futures of the company's World and Trios Tag titles.

His announcement comes as a result of issues between The Elite and CM Punk, with them and other prominent names getting into a physical altercation Sunday night. Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks have been suspended for their involvement and there is an ongoing internal investigation to determine Punk's future.

Tony Khan announced via his own Twitter account that he would be addressing the Trios and World titles, which were won by The Elite and CM Punk respectively during AEW All Out.

Those involved were all major players at Sunday's event, with Omega and the Bucks defeating Hangman Page and the Dark Order for the Trios titles. Punk later defeated Jon Moxley for the world title, closing out the event by facing off against new number one contender MJF.

In the post-All Out press conference, the world champion opted not to talk about his match with Moxley or indeed the upcoming feud with MJF, but instead took aim at Hangman Page, Omega, the Bucks, and Colt Cabana in a brutal tirade.

- A Zoom call is scheduled with Punk & Steel for 4 PM today with AEW personnel.
- Punk will require surgery, necessitating a new champion be crowned.

To make matters worse for the Cult of Personality, it has been reported that he sustained a major injury during his title bout which will require surgery. This effectively spells the end of his AEW title reign, regardless of the investigation.

Edited by Jacob Terrell