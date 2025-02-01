Tony Khan shares blockbuster news just hours ahead of AEW Collision

After a sluggish 2024, AEW has enjoyed some good news to kick off 2025. Ahead of tonight's Collision, Tony Khan has announced that last week's shows broke viewership records in the United Kingdom.

All Elite Wrestling has always had a sizeable fanbase in the UK, and the company tapped into that with two consecutive years of All In at Wembley Stadium. Tony Khan landed a contract extension with British television network ITV in December, and that partnership continues to bear fruit for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Tony Khan took to X (fka Twitter) today to announce that last week's episodes of Dynamite and Collision had set new all-time viewership records for the company on ITV. Check it out:

"BOTH of our AEW tv shows #AEWDynamite + #AEWCollision set all-time records for most viewers ever in the UK this week! What an amazing milestone @ITVSport: both Dynamite AND Collision set all-time UK viewership records in the same week!!"

Tonight's AEW Collision will go head-to-head with WWE Royal Rumble 2025

When Warner Bros. Discovery closed a deal with Tony Khan to air a show on Saturday nights, it was inevitable that it would go up against WWE Premium Live Events, which have generally run on Saturdays for the last few years. Tonight, All Elite Wrestling will face some of its stiffest competition of the year as Royal Rumble 2025 airs live from Indianapolis.

Still, Tony Khan & Co. have worked hard to produce a stacked card for fans who will be tuning into Collision. Below is the updated card for tonight's show:

We hear from Timeless Toni Storm;

The Beast Mortos in action;

Max Caster's open challenge;

Megan Bayne's Collision debut;

Harley Cameron vs. Taya Valkyrie;

The Learning Tree vs. The Outrunners;

Samoa Joe & Hook vs. Nick Wayne & Kip Sabian;

TNT Championship 3-Way Match : Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Kyle O'Reilly vs. Lee Moriarty;

: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Kyle O'Reilly vs. Lee Moriarty; Mid-South Street Fight: Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta vs. FTR.

Despite facing such a huge show in the Royal Rumble, Tony Khan has promised an exciting night of wrestling on Collision. Fans can catch the show at 8/7c on TNT and streaming on MAX.

