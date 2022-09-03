"They don't all need to be friends" - Tony Khan shares honest thoughts on backstage turbulence in AEW

Tony Khan has seemingly put his foot down regarding the recent issue of backstage drama in AEW.

Lately, there have been multiple reports of dissension in the ranks of the Jacksonville-based Promotion. CM Punk going off-script to call out Hangman Adam Page has recently made waves in the pro-wrestling community with the implication of backstage heat.

Further, reports of Sammy Guevara and Eddie Kingston also having an altercation over promo material have surfaced, leading to the latter serving a short suspension. Even the women's division is seemingly going through turmoil as allegations of Thunder Rosa having a real-life rivalry with Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker have also emerged.

Speaking on the topic during his appearance on NBC Chicago, Tony Khan said the following about the situation:

"I think our roster is going to be stronger than it's been in a long time. There is a lot of competition for spots. As long as everybody is being professional, it's professional wrestling, the first word is professional. The second word is wrestling. This is not a doll factory or a normal place of business. Our product here is professional wrestling matches."

Khan said he is fine if the wrestlers don't like each other:

"People not liking each other, not getting along, can actually be positive, as opposed to most workplaces where people not getting along is detrimental. Not everybody needs to get along in the pro wrestling business, they don't all need to be friends to do this. I'll be honest, a lot of pro wrestlers don't like each other, that's fine with me." [H/T Fightful]

snowboiiii @snowboiiii ever notice how all the aew backstage gossip that comes out lately all pertains to whatever their hottest angle is and always makes it more interesting? tony khan is in his worked shoot era i suspect ever notice how all the aew backstage gossip that comes out lately all pertains to whatever their hottest angle is and always makes it more interesting? tony khan is in his worked shoot era i suspect

With AEW All-Out scheduled for September 4, it remains to be seen whether there will be any more problems in the coming days.

Kenny Omega reportedly took a tough stance in a recent AEW talent meeting

While Tony Khan has made his perspective clear, recent reports of Kenny Omega also handling the situation strongly have emerged.

The recent events apparently warranted a backstage talent meeting, in which AEW EVP Kenny Omega also took part. Omega was reportedly the hardest speaker at the conference in a speech that was intended to convey "tough love," according to PWInsider. He covered many of the meeting's specifics over the last several days.

"Kenny Omega then spoke and was said to have been the harshest towards the locker room, in a speech that reportedly came off as ‘tough love’ and ‘heavy-handed.’ Some saw this as Omega trying to light a fire under the roster, and others felt differently." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Y P @imYash07 WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Kenny Omega spoke during the AEW talent meeting and was the harshest towards the locker room, which came off as "tough love" to some and as “heavy-handed” by others.



Some saw this as Omega trying to light a fire under the roster and others felt differently.



- PWInsider Kenny Omega spoke during the AEW talent meeting and was the harshest towards the locker room, which came off as "tough love" to some and as “heavy-handed” by others.Some saw this as Omega trying to light a fire under the roster and others felt differently.- PWInsider https://t.co/2cmGaiaaSo Somebody in that AEW backstage got to be harsh about the things happening there. Good to see my man Kenny Omega doing it. He's the EVP too and he gotta remember alot of them reduce their egos! twitter.com/WrestlePurists… Somebody in that AEW backstage got to be harsh about the things happening there. Good to see my man Kenny Omega doing it. He's the EVP too and he gotta remember alot of them reduce their egos! twitter.com/WrestlePurists…

As of now, fans will have to stay tuned to see whether these incidents will affect the upcoming AEW pay-per-view this Sunday.

Do you think that these issues will result in a deterioration of the quality of AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

Is Bray Wyatt coming back to WWE? A former WWE head writer weighed in on the rumors here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali