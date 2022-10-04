"A lot of people might not mind that" - Tony Khan shares honest thoughts about crucial stipulation in popular AEW star's match

AEW President Tony Khan gave his two cents on Andrade El Idolo's upcoming high-stakes match during a recent interview.

The former WWE United States Champion will collide against 10 (Preston Vance) of The Dark Order on this week's AEW Rampage in a match packed with interesting stipulations.

If Andrade loses the bout, he will be forced to leave the Jacksonville-based promotion for good. The La Faccion Ingobernable wasn't shy about expressing his true feelings with regard to his AEW run, especially on social media.

Speaking with Robbie Fox on My Mom's Basement, Khan emphasized that the upcoming match between Andrade and 10 would be a huge storyline in the making.

Concerning El Idolo's potential departure if a loss occurs on Rampage, the AEW President bluntly stated that people might not really be aware of it but added that it would be a fascinating prospect to observe.

"Frankly, you know, the way things have gone with Andrade, the way things have carried on, I think a lot of people might not mind that but it'll be interesting situation to follow. So, I think that's another big storyline and a big match to keep an eye on," Khan said. [From 10:45 to 11:03]

The match was set up last week on Rampage following a segment between The Dark Order and La Faccion Ingobernable.

AEW star 10 (Preston Vance) issued a fiery message to Andrade for their upcoming high-stakes match

Preston "10" Vance will wrestle Andrade El Idolo on the October 7th episode of Rampage, which also coincides with the date of Brodie Lee's last wrestling match.

If The Dark Order member is able to defeat El Idolo, the latter should disappear from AEW, but if he loses, he should surrender to the La Faccion Ingobernable Leader the mask Lee gave him.

Taking to Twitter, 10 was all fired up ahead of the critical match and apparently had enough of Andrade's constant teases about his possible exit from Tony Khan's promotion.

"Next week we show the world what Friends In Dark Places is all about. If you don’t wanna be here get the f*** out. Now that’s cowboy sh*t."

Recently, El Idolo has been constantly wooing 10 to join his groups. It will be interesting to see if the latter will remain with The Exalted One's group or if he will have a change of heart and go to the other side.

