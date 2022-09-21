"He must have some serious beef with his dad then" - Twitter explodes at AEW President Tony Khan's thinly-veiled jibe at WWE shows in Saudi Arabia

Tony Khan recently took a light jab at WWE's Saudia Arabia show, Crown Jewel. In the wake of his comments, fans have taken to Twitter to let the AEW President know exactly what they think of this jab.

WWE held its first-ever Crown Jewel pay-per-view back in 2018. The first-ever show was headlined by the legendary tag teams D-Generation X and The Brothers of Destruction. Despite the major names involved, the show was largely panned by critics, most notably the stars who headlined the event.

During a recent interview with News 12, Khan mentioned AEW's numerous successful shows in the Northeast region of the USA and took a slight dig at WWE.

"We’re running a lot of great shows around the Northeast. It’s so many great wrestling markets in one geographic region. I’ll say it: [it’s] the crown jewel of wrestling markets — the real crown jewel of wrestling markets, not some BS overseas in Saudi Arabia. The real crown jewel — New York City — is where you want to be," Tony Khan said. (H/T: WrestlingObserver)

Tony Khan's comments have since gone viral, as fans took to Twitter to protest the AEW President's jab:

At the other end of the aisle, a few stood behind Khan and questioned why so many were bashing the AEW President for taking a jab at Crown Jewel.

Tony Khan was recently defended for his brief outburst at WWE during the infamous AEW All Out media scrum

While CM Punk undoubtedly stole the show during the All Out media scrum, Khan also went on a rant that has since produced many memes from fans. While Twitteratis found it humorous, the AEW President was genuinely upset at WWE for adding a competing pay-per-view on the same day as their highly anticipated All Out event.

During his recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, MJF defended Khan's comments during the media scrum.

“He felt personally attacked at that point. You can’t blame him. We’re doing a pay-per-view at this time, all of a sudden magically there’s two pay-per-views. If I was on the other side of the fence, I would be doing five paper views on the same day” (H/T: InsideTheRopes)

At the moment, Tony Khan seems to have a ton on his plate as he's not only getting more pushback from WWE under Triple H, but he's also struggling to keep the AEW locker room together. Could MJF rise past his mistakes and become the locker room leader the promotion so desperately needs?

