Tony Khan subtly addresses backstage issues during CM Punk's stint in AEW

Last year, CM Punk was a major part of AEW All In. The Tony-led promotion presented the 2024 edition of the marquee event from the Wembley Stadium last night. The company's President took a subtle dig at The Second City Saint during the post-show media scrum.

Punk had a backstage brawl with Jack Perry at All In last year. Following the incident, Tony Khan fired The Straight Edge Superstar and suspended the erstwhile Jungle Boy. Later, Punk returned to WWE after a decade-long absence, while Perry returned to AEW TV this past April.

During the All In 2024 post-show media scrum, Tony Khan took a subtle dig at The Best in The World when he claimed that the backstage environment at Saturday Night Collision was ''easier,'' and that the locker room was ''in a much better place,'' compared to last year. Notably, CM Punk was a major part of the Collision roster.

Trending

The former WWE Champion returned to AEW TV on the debut episode of the Saturday Night Show in June 2023 following his backstage brawl with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks at All Out 2022.

"I frankly think it’s an easier environment backstage at Collision than it was a year ago to do things. I think it’s a lot easier flow between the two shows than it was a year ago. I think the locker room is in a much better place than it was a year ago. As evidenced by when we came up here versus what happened here a year ago," he said.

The AEW President added:

“I think it’s a much easier job I have because I had to deal with the people on Collision last year, and it’s a much easier meeting process to put the TV together than it was a year ago at this time.'' [H/T: WrestleTalk]

CM Punk chants erupt at All In 2024

At All In 2024, Jack Perry defended his TNT Championship against Darby Allin in a Coffin Match. During the match, The Scapegoat brought out real glass in what was seemingly a reference to his infamous scuffle with CM Punk at last year's event.

This led to fans chanting, "F*** CM Punk!'' However, the move backfired on the erstwhile Jungle Boy, as Darby Allin sent the reigning champion through the glass.

Expand Tweet

However, Perry recovered and later retained his TNT Title at the Wembley Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.